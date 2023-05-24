World must prepare for even deadlier diseases than covid 19, says WHO chief



Dr Tedros, in the annual health assembly in Geneva, speaks about the impact of Covid 19 left and how it's not even over yet. He also raises the alarm about the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential. World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the world to be ready for future viruses that could be much deadlier than Covid 19.



WHO chief alarms to be prepared for future emergencies as he says, "We cannot kick this can down the road." His speech also addresses the essence of effective architecture for health emergency preparedness, and response must address emergencies of all kinds.



He further added, "When the next pandemic comes knocking – and it will – we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably." "If we do not make the changes that must be made, then who will? And if we do not make them now, then when?" says Dr Tedros.

According to the WHO chief, more than 1 billion people are enjoying better health since 2018, and more than 477 million people are enjoying Universal Health Coverage. The WHO director-general also speaks up about the significance of the World Health Organisation. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has had significant implications for health-related targets in sustainable development goals.



The WHO director-general also mentioned that the pandemic has blown the organisation off course. He further added that the SDGs must remain the North Star. The covid-19 pandemic also made us realise why we must pursue them with the same urgency and determination with which we countered the pandemic, says Dr Tedros. He also stated, "And on emergencies, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that it’s not 1 billion people but 8 billion people who need to be better protected."