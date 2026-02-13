Next round of peace talks on Ukraine is set for next week: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, but did not confirm the location.

Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.

Previous rounds of talks have taken place in Abu Dhabi.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington have been discussing bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Peskov said Moscow hoped that dialogue would continue, but said it was unlikely that such discussions would move beyond talk before the conflict in Ukraine was settled.