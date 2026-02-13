Activists demand monarchy's restoration as Nepal's ex-king lands at airport
Supporters defy prohibitory orders at Kathmandu airport as former King Gyanendra arrives, demanding restoration of monarchy ahead of March 5 general election
Hundreds of supporters gathered at the airport here on Friday, calling for the monarchy's restoration as Nepal's former King Gyanendra Shah arrived amidst tight security.
"We want King Gyanendra back to save our nation," the loyalists chanted, carrying placards as the former monarch landed at the Kathmandu airport.
The activists gathered at the airport despite the Kathmandu District Administration Office's prohibitory orders banning gatherings of more than five people in and around the Tribhuvan International Airport area.
Nepal abolished monarchy in 2008, but pro-monarchy demonstrations resurfaced last year amid economic distress and political instability.
There was a heavy deployment of security personnel in the surrounding area of the airport.
Cadres of pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party, led by senior leader Kamal Thapa, and various other loyalist groups led by Navaraj Subedi and medical professional Durga Prasai, had gathered at the airport area since Friday morning.
During a press meet in Kathmandu on Thursday, Prasai said that they want to restore the institution of monarchy before the March 5 general election.
He claimed that the election cannot be held without addressing their agenda of reinstalling a Hindu monarch in the country.
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:44 PM IST