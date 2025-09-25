Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years for 2007 Libyan cash campaign

Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years for 2007 Libyan cash campaign

The judges decided that any appeal by Sarkozy wouldn't lift the execution of the sentence. Agence France-Presse said that he is due to be summoned within a month to learn the start of his jail term

Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI

Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing. Christophe Ingrain, one of his lawyers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year prison term for France’s 2007-2012 leader. , Photo: AP|PTI

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaspard Sebag 
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was convicted by Paris judges and handed a five-year jail term for criminal conspiracy at a trial over allegations his 2007 winning campaign was covertly funded by millions of euros from the late Moammar Qaddafi’s regime. 
The judges decided that any appeal by Sarkozy wouldn’t lift the execution of the sentence. Agence France-Presse said that he is due to be summoned within a month to learn the start of his jail term. The court nevertheless cleared him of more serious charges of embezzlement of Libyan funds, corruption and illegal campaign financing. 
Paris judge Nathalie Gavarino said Sarkozy had let people in his entourage reach out to Libyan authorities “in order to obtain or attempt to obtain financial support in Libya” for his 2007 presidential campaign, according to AFP. Some of his aides at the time were also convicted on Thursday. 
 
Sarkozy has consistently denied wrongdoing. Christophe Ingrain, one of his lawyers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Prosecutors had requested a seven-year prison term for France’s 2007-2012 leader. 
After scaling the heights of French politics to win the presidency in 2007, Sarkozy has battled a variety of accusations since his failed 2012 reelection bid. This latest trial is the third separate criminal case that has brought him to court and comes after the 70-year-old lost a final appeal in December to overturn a historic corruption conviction.
   

More From This Section

H-1B Visa

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike will backfire, says Silicon Valley investor

Robotics

Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push

Denmark

Denmark reels from second drone attack in a week disrupting flights

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

Dave Franco China AI Together

Dave Franco-starrer digitally altered in China, gay couple made straight

Topics : France Nicolas Sarkozy Courts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon