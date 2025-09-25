Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's H-1B visa fee hike will backfire, says Silicon Valley investor

Trump's H-1B visa fee hike will backfire, says Silicon Valley investor

Michael Moritz said Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee shows a fundamental misunderstanding of what drives America's tech success and risks pushing innovation abroad

H-1B Visa

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike: The announcement triggered alarm across Silicon Valley. Companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft reportedly advised their H-1B employees to return to the US before the September 21 deadline | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silicon Valley investor Michael Moritz has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a $100,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications, warning that the move will backfire and damage America’s technology edge.
 
Moritz, an early backer of Google, PayPal, and other tech giants, made the remarks in an opinion piece in The Financial Times. He said the executive order signed by Trump demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of what fuels US tech success.
 
On September 19, Trump signed an order imposing the new fee and proposed changes to the lottery system to prioritise higher-paid workers. The administration argued the programme has been “deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers.”
 
 
The announcement triggered alarm across Silicon Valley. Companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft reportedly advised their H-1B employees to return to the US before the September 21 deadline.
 

Moritz backs foreign talent

 
Voicing support for skilled immigrants, Moritz said engineers from Eastern Europe, Turkey, and India are as qualified as their American counterparts. He argued the US should help tech firms expand domestically rather than scatter operations abroad.

Also Read

Robotics

Robotics, medical gear, industrial machinery under Trump's new tariff push

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

US-Pak ties in focus as Sharif set to meet Donald Trump during UNGA visit

H-1B Visa

'Americans first': US official justifies Trump's new $100,000 H-1B fee

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India but maintains positive trajectory

White House

White House tells federal agencies to prepare for job cuts in shutdown

 
“Like other Trump schemes, this H-1B caper will backfire,” Moritz wrote. Advances in technology mean much of the work can be done remotely — in Istanbul, Warsaw, Prague, or Bengaluru — as easily as in San Francisco or Austin.
 
He added that large tech companies hire foreign nationals because they bring specialised skills and fill gaps in areas where US talent is scarce. 
 

Risk of innovation flight

 
Moritz warned the policy could push innovation overseas and deprive the US of a new generation of entrepreneurs. “If companies change their policies out of fear of Trump’s next move, foreign economies will get a boost,” he wrote.
 
Indian entrepreneurs also weighed in. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal urged Indians in the US to consider returning, while Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said, “Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well.” 
 

H-1B programme

 
The H-1B programme currently allows 85,000 skilled foreign workers to work in the US annually for up to six years. Indians account for nearly 71 per cent of those employed under the scheme, which is widely used by tech and IT consulting companies.

More From This Section

Denmark

Denmark reels from second drone attack in a week disrupting flights

Dave Franco China AI Together

Dave Franco-starrer digitally altered in China, gay couple made straight

china Flag, China

China urges its companies to avoid taking domestic price wars to US

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's return to ABC draws record 6.26 million late-night viewers

Nepal Protest

How angry Gen Z kids in Nepal sparked Asia's deadliest uprising of 2025

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration H-1B visa row H-1B visas BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon