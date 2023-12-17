Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nissan expands research ties in China as part of bid to regain market share

Market conditions in China have become extremely tough, Masashi Matsuyama, the head of Nissan's Chinese investment company, said at a news conference in Beijing

Nissan

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nissan Motor Co. is expanding its research ties with a leading Chinese university as it and other foreign car companies try to claw back market share in the important Chinese market.
The Japanese automaker announced Sunday that it would launch joint research next year with Tsinghua University on reaching Generation Z defined for this project as those born between 1995 and 2009 and on the social responsibility of automakers in battery recycling, charging stations and other electric vehicle-related issues.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The major auto companies were caught flat-footed by a boom in electric vehicles in China that has given rise to new Chinese competitors that have gobbled up market share at home and are now moving into Southeast Asia, Europe and other overseas markets. Nissan's sales in China plunged 34% in the six months from April to September compared with a year earlier.
Market conditions in China have become extremely tough, Masashi Matsuyama, the head of Nissan's Chinese investment company, said at a news conference in Beijing.
Nissan plans to develop 10 further new-energy vehicles for the Chinese market, four under its own brand by 2026 and the other six for Chinese joint venture partners. The company is aiming to launch the first Nissan-branded model in the second half of next year.
The automaker is also stepping up its electric vehicle offerings in other markets. Nissan, which has an alliance with French automaker Renault SA, announced last month that it would retool a factory in Great Britain to make electric versions of its two best-selling vehicles.
China's electric vehicles have become a trade issue for the European Union, which has launched an investigation into Chinese government subsidies to determine whether they have given China-based manufacturers an unfair competitive advantage.
Nissan and Tsinghua University have been research partners for several years. They established a joint center in 2016 to study electric vehicles and autonomous driving for the Chinese market.

Also Read

Nissan to invest $1.4 bn to make EV versions of its best-selling cars in UK

Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan, connected individuals over his 2018 ouster

Renault, Nissan unwind key alliance structure to pursue other partnerships

Domestic automakers accelerate employment of women in shop floors

In India, it's advantage Tesla as Chinese automakers face scrutiny

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern

Over 60 drown in migrant vessel off Libya while trying to reach Europe: UN

Growth of emerging economies to be strength for many govts in APAC: S&P

10 TN fishermen arrested in British water handed over to Indian Coast Guard

Japan, ASEAN bolster ties at summit focused on security amid China tensions

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nissan Automakers China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon