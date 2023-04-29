close

No decision yet on Yoon Suk Yeo-Fumio Kishida summit in Seoul next month

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US

IANS Seoul
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
South Korea's presidential office said that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported on Saturday hat Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida's visit to the South Korean capital and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labour without contributions from Japanese firms.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea Japan

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

