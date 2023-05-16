close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No one can join Tesla unless I personally approve, says CEO Elon Musk

Musk named former NBC Universal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO last week

Reuters
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.
 
According to the email, Musk told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to "think carefully" before submitting such requests.
 
“No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” Musk said in the e-mail on Monday.
 
Last month, the company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices aggressively in markets including the United States and China to spur demand and fend off rising competition.
Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
 
Musk named former NBC Universal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO last week. He said on Friday that hiring Yaccarino would allow him to spend more time to run Tesla.

 First acquisition for Twitter parent 

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Elon Musk sells another $3.58 bn worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown

Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

J&J's proposed talc settlement would pay $400 million to US state AGs

Was unaware of bank's problems when stocks were sold, says ex-SVB CEO

Warren Buffett buys another $127 mn worth of Occidental Petroleum stock

Home Depot cuts outlook as softening demand hits first quarter sales


Elon Musk’s X Corp, the parent company of Twitter, has made its first acquisition: a tech talent recruiting service called Laskie, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which was part-equity and part-cash, recently closed, the person said. The company matches tech talent with potential employers, saying on its website that its tool can “confirm mutual interest, set clear expectations, and give visibility into the hiring process.” 
 
Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Inc

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HDFC Life declares highest ever bonus of Rs 3,660 cr on participating plans

HDFC Life
1 min read

No one can join Tesla unless I personally approve, says CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk
1 min read

Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

Twitter
2 min read

With growing user base, ONDC can start a price-war in ecomm market: Report

ONDC
2 min read

Government rejects US report criticising India on religious freedom

Arindam Bagchi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs over next 3 yrs in new CEO's turnaround plan

Vodafone Group Plc
3 min read

EU urged to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon