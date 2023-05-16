No one can join Tesla unless I personally approve, says CEO Elon Musk



According to the email, Musk told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to "think carefully" before submitting such requests.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.



Last month, the company posted its lowest quarterly gross margin in two years, missing market estimates, as it slashed prices aggressively in markets including the United States and China to spur demand and fend off rising competition. “No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval,” Musk said in the e-mail on Monday.







First acquisition for Twitter parent Musk named former NBC Universal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO last week. He said on Friday that hiring Yaccarino would allow him to spend more time to run Tesla. Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Elon Musk’s X Corp, the parent company of Twitter, has made its first acquisition: a tech talent recruiting service called Laskie, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which was part-equity and part-cash, recently closed, the person said. The company matches tech talent with potential employers, saying on its website that its tool can “confirm mutual interest, set clear expectations, and give visibility into the hiring process.”