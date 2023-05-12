Tesla Inc. will need to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China due to an issue with the vehicles’ acceleration systems.

The problem occurs when a driver takes their foot off the accelerator in order to slow down. When that happens, what typically occurs is the additional power starts getting transfered to the car’s battery to charge it up. This makes the rate of deceleration somewhat uncertain, and could increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard, China’s regulator said.

Some 1.1 million electric cars that Tesla made at its Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year will need to be sent an over-the-air software fix to rectify the issue, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.