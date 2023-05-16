Was unaware of bank's problems when stocks were sold, says ex-SVB CEO





Silicon Valley Bank's former CEO Greg Becker told senators at a hearing that he was unaware the bank was in trouble when he sold stock in the months leading up to the regional U.S. lender's collapse. By Hannah Lang and Tatiana Bautzer



Responding to questions from senators, Becker painted a picture of an unprecedented, unpredictable crisis at the bank. Becker, who sold SVB shares through the first quarter - the largest sale of which occurred on Feb 27, less than two weeks before the bank collapsed on March 10, triggering a rout in banking shares globally.

Lawmakers were unimpressed.

He said the bank took risk management seriously and had liquidity of around $80 billion at the end of last year.

Also Read Banks likely to post robust Q4 numbers; profit may hit record high in FY23 Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks After a decade in wilderness, Indian banks healthy, but still not cautious Rate hikes will help Indian banks post healthy profits in FY23: S&P Is it time to shift to private bank stocks? Warren Buffett buys another $127 mn worth of Occidental Petroleum stock Home Depot cuts outlook as softening demand hits first quarter sales Alphabet Inc adds $115 billion in value after defying AI doubters UK doesn't work for other global regulators, says Antitrust head Cardell Credit Suisse deal set to face historic parliamentary probe in its collapse



"There is a simple answer, the same answer we find for most big bank failures -- because the executives were getting rich." "Why did you ignore admonitions from regulators?" Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said in his opening statement.