North again fired artillery shells near their sea border: South Korea

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired more than 60 rounds near the western sea boundary

South Korea, North Korea flag, S Korea-N Korea

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it strongly urges North Korea to halt acts that heighten tensions | Photo: Istock

AP Seoul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea conducted a new round of artillery firing drills near the disputed sea boundary with South Korea on Saturday, officials in Seoul said.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired more than 60 rounds near the western sea boundary.
A day earlier, North Korea fired about 200 artillery shells near the area, prompting South Korea to conduct its own firing drills in response.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it strongly urges North Korea to halt acts that heighten tensions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

