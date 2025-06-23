Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / North Korea condemns US strike on Iran as violation of sovereign rights

North Korea condemns US strike on Iran as violation of sovereign rights

United States and Israel are the culprits of the current tensions in the Middle East born out of Jerusalem's "ceaseless war moves and territorial expansion"

Iran and North Korea have maintained friendly ties and have been suspected for decades of military cooperation including in developing ballistic missiles (Photo: Bloomberg)

North Korea said on Monday it strongly condemns the US strike against Iran as a grave violation of a sovereign state's security interests and territorial rights, the North's state media reported. 
The United States and Israel are the culprits of the current tensions in the Middle East born out of Jerusalem's "ceaseless war moves and territorial expansion" accepted and encouraged by the West," North Korea's foreign ministry said. 
"(We) strongly denounces the attack on Iran by the US which ... violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state," the unnamed spokesperson said in a statement carried by KCNA news agency.
 
 
"The just international community should raise the voice of unanimous censure and rejection against the US and Israel's confrontational acts," the statement said. 

Iran and North Korea have maintained friendly ties and have been suspected for decades of military cooperation including in developing ballistic missiles. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

