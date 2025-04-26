Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
North Korean leader Kim unveils new naval destroyer, cites US as threat

Kim described the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the US and its Asian allies, citing their expanding joint drills amid growing tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un added that the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step (Photo: PTI)

AP Seoul
Apr 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled a new naval destroyer, claiming it as a significant advancement toward his goal of expanding the operational range and preemptive strike capabilities of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Saturday.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim attended the launching ceremony for the 5,000-ton warship on Friday at the western port of Nampo.

Kim framed the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies in Asia, who have been expanding joint military exercises amid rising tensions over the North's nuclear programme.

He added that the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy.

 

The new multipurpose destroyer, touted by state media as the first in a new class of heavily armed warships, is designed to handle various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-naval weapons, as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles, Kim said.

He said the destroyer will be handed over to the navy early next year and begin active duty.

Kim criticised recent efforts by the United States and South Korea to expand joint military exercises and update their nuclear deterrence strategies, portraying them as preparations for war. He vowed to respond decisively to this geopolitical crisis and ongoing developments, according to his speech carried by KCNA.

South Korea's military didn't immediately comment on the North Korean claims about its new warship. North Korea's unveiling of the new warship follows its March revealing of a purported nuclear-powered submarine under construction. However, some experts question whether the impoverished and largely isolated nation could develop such advanced capabilities without foreign assistance.

Nuclear-powered submarines were among a broad list of advanced weapons that Kim pledged to develop at a major political conference in 2021, citing growing US-led threats.

His wish list also included solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, spy satellites, and multi-warhead missiles. Since then, North Korea has conducted a series of tests aimed at acquiring these capabilities.

Regional tensions have increased as Kim continues to flaunt his military nuclear capabilities and align with Russia over President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has said he would reach out to Kim again to revive diplomacy, but the North has not responded to that offer. While the two leaders met three times during Trump's first term, negotiations broke down over disagreements on easing US-led sanctions in exchange for steps toward the North's denuclearisation.

Kim's foreign policy focus has since shifted to Russia, which he has supplied with weapons and military personnel to support its warfighting in Ukraine. South Korean officials are concerned that, in return, Pyongyang could receive economic aid and advanced military technology to further develop its weapons programmes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea Kim Jong Un

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

