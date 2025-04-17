Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / N Korea threatens response to US flying long-range bombers over S Korea

N Korea threatens response to US flying long-range bombers over S Korea

The US flew the B-1B bombers during an aerial drill with other US and South Korean fighter jets

North Korea, North Korea flag

The US and South Korea routinely hold joint military exercises they describe as defensive in nature. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

North Korea on Thursday threatened unspecified retaliation after the US flew long-range bombers over South Korea during training with its forces, which North Korea views as practice for an attack against it.

The US flew the B-1B bombers Tuesday during an aerial drill with other US and South Korean fighter jets. South Korea's Defense Ministry had said the training was meant to show the two countries' combined deterrence capability against North Korea's advancing nuclear program.

The US and South Korea routinely hold joint military exercises they describe as defensive in nature. But North Korea views them as an invasion rehearsal and is particularly sensitive to the US mobilization of strategic assets such as long-range bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines.

 

The recent military move of the US and the ROK is an open threat to the security of our state and a grave provocation that raises the military tension in the region to an extreme dangerous level, an unidentified spokesperson for North Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement carried in state media.

ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's formal name.

Also Read

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister

Status 'permanent': North Korean leader's sister rejects denuclearisation

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

North Korea sent around 3,000 additional troops to Russia, says Seoul

North Korean army

N Korea sent 3,000 more troops to Russia, according to South's assessment

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong Un reaffirms support for Russia's war in Ukraine

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea tests new missiles, threatens action over US-South Korea drills

The statement warned the US action would inevitably hurt US security and said North Korea will deter by dint of powerful force the US aggressive attempt to permanently fix the malignant instability element in the security environment of the region.

North Korea often test-launches missiles in response to the US flyovers of B-1B bombers, which is capable of carrying a huge payload of conventional weapons.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula are running high as North Korea continues weapons tests designed to modernize his nuclear arsenal and supports Russia's war against Ukraine by supplying weapons and troops.

Since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted of his personal ties with Kim and expressed his willingness to reach out to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy.

On March 31, Trump called Kim a very smart guy and North Korea a big nuclear nation. Trump said he and Kim have a great relationship and that there is communication, though there are no known public negotiations and North Korea hasn't publicly responded to Trump's outreach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney

Carney says Trump key issue in Canada election, rival leader demands change

crude oil, oil

Asian countries look to buy more US oil, gas to offset trade imbalance

Venezuela deportations

Trump officials likely in contempt over Venezuela deportations, says judge

aviation firm, aircraft, aviation sector

French aviation firm Lauak mulls sale as Lohia eyes global expansion

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin urges judges to fast-track deportations, skip asylum hearings

Topics : North Korea US-North Korea South Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDC vs RR LIVE ScoreWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon