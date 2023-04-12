close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NPR to quit Twitter after being labeled as 'state-affiliated media'

"We are officially deemphasizing Twitter across the organization," NPR said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision after Twitter refused repeated requests to remove the inaccurate label

Reuters
Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Public Radio (NPR) said on Wednesday it will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds after the U.S. organization was labeled as "state-affiliated media" by the social media platform.

"We are officially deemphasizing Twitter across the organization," NPR said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision after Twitter refused repeated requests to remove the "inaccurate label".
 
Elon Musk-owned Twitter was not immediately available for comment.
 
British broadcaster BBC had also objected to Twitter labeling it as "government-funded media" on the company's main account.

Also Read

GMRT raise concern over giant telescope functioning, near Pune-Nashik route

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

What is Twitter's blue tick?

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

India likely to have stable debt-to-GDP ratio going forward: IMF official

US consumer prices rise moderately in March; underlying inflation still hot

No obstacles for United Nations to function in Afghanistan: Taliban

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering buildings

Global IT spending continues to decline by 4.4% for 5th consecutive month

Topics : Twitter | US firms

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon