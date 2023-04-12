NPR to quit Twitter after being labeled as 'state-affiliated media'

Elon Musk-owned Twitter was not immediately available for comment.



National Public Radio (NPR) said on Wednesday it will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds after the U.S. organization was labeled as "state-affiliated media" by the social media platform."We are officially deemphasizing Twitter across the organization," NPR said in a statement, adding that it had made the decision after Twitter refused repeated requests to remove the "inaccurate label".