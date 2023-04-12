close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US consumer prices rise moderately in March; underlying inflation still hot

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Wednesday

Reuters WASHINGTON
US Economy

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in March as the cost of gasoline declined, but stubbornly high rents kept underlying inflation pressures simmering, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next month.
 
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 5.0%, the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021. The CPI rose 6.0% on a year-on-year basis in February.
 
The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest increase since November 1981, and is subsiding as last year's large rises drop out of the calculation. Inflation by all measures remains more than double the Fed's 2% target.
 
Gasoline prices are likely to rebound in the months ahead after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers early this month announced further oil output cuts.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% and advancing 5.2% year-on-year.
 
The inflation data came on the heels of last Friday's employment report, which showed a solid pace of job growth in March and the unemployment rate falling back to 3.5%.
 

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Fed hikes rate again by 75 basis points, hints at entering end phase

US core inflation slows, giving Fed Reserve some breathing room on rates

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

No obstacles for United Nations to function in Afghanistan: Taliban

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering buildings

Global IT spending continues to decline by 4.4% for 5th consecutive month

Why is the world discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin's health?

Myanmar junta launches airstrike on own village: Over 100 feared dead

Persistently high inflation, labor market tightness and signs that financial market stress, wrought by last month's collapse of two regional banks, is easing should allow the Fed to continue prioritizing restoring price stability.
 
Financial markets are leaning toward the U.S. central bank increasing rates by another 25 basis points at the May 2-3 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
 
The Fed last month raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further rate increases in a nod to the financial market turmoil. It has hiked its policy rate by 475 basis points since last March from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.
 
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.5% in February. Sticky rents continued to drive the so-called core CPI.
 
With independent measures showing rents on a downward trajectory, however, housing inflation is expected to start subsiding in the second half. The rent measures in the CPI tend to lag the independent gauges.
 
Nevertheless, the disinflation road is likely to be bumpy, with pressure coming from the cost of services away from housing. In the 12 months through March, the core CPI gained 5.6% after rising 5.5% in February. That ended five straight months of slow increases in the year-on-year core CPI.


Chart

Topics : US consumer prices | US Inflation | Consumer Price Index | US Federal Reserve | Interest rate hike | gasoline

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon