Objective is for Ukraine to succeed in regaining its sovereignity: Blinken

Extending immense support for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday emphasized that the objective is for Ukraine to succeed in regaining its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Blinken along with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed the briefing.

As both Blinken and Baerbock have recently returned from Ukraine, the former said," We were able to compare notes on our visits but also make clear that we are both deeply committed to continuing the strong support that we and dozens of other countries around the world have been providing to Ukraine - military, economic, humanitarian."

While addressing the briefing, Blinken said, "The objective is for Ukraine to succeed in its efforts to regain its sovereignty, its territorial integrity - but not only to survive the Russian aggression, which it has and will, but to thrive in the future and to be able to stand strongly on its own feet."

Yesterday, Penny Pritzker, former US Secretary of Commerce was named as special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery.

Noting the development, Blinken said, "On the economic side, just yesterday we named a very highly respected senior official and colleague of many years, Penny Pritzker, our former secretary of Commerce, to take on the role of being our special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, to work closely with Germany, with the European Union, with G7 partners, and many others who are working on this."

He further said the most sustainable way for Ukraine to succeed economically is through private-sector investment.

"Even as governments and international financial institutions support Ukraine - and that will continue - ultimately the most sustainable way for Ukraine to succeed economically is through private-sector investment. And so we are focusing many efforts on these," Blinken stated.

He further stressed that Pritzker's expertise and remarkable knowledge will help to do this.

"Penny Pritzker brings remarkable expertise, remarkable knowledge, remarkable networks of contacts around the world to help do this," he added.

Bringing the Black Sea Grain Initiative into the discussion, Blinken said that both Germany and US strongly urge a return to the initiative.

"Of course, both of us continue to strongly urge a return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which, when it was in force, enabled Ukraine to export well over 30 million tons of grain, enough for 18 billion loaves of bread."

He said that the agreement never should have been necessary in the first place.

"It was only necessary because Russia blocked Ukraine from exporting its food to the world. But when the agreement was in force, it at least enabled that food to get out. Since Russia has torn it up, the food is not getting out," he said.

Blinken further noted that the people in developing countries are suffering the most.

"Greater food scarcity, rising prices for everyone, even those countries that were not directly getting the food from Ukraine - and we know, of course, that most of the grain getting out of Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative was going to developing countries," he added.

Blinken reaffirmed that the US will continue to work on alternate routes to get grain out of Ukraine.

"But also as we think about the longer term and the importance of all of us being able to support Ukraine in all of these areas in a sustainable and effective way as it builds a military for the future, as it tries to develop a strong economy, and as it continues to deal with the humanitarian - the horrific humanitarian consequences of Russia's aggression," Blinken said at the briefing.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Saturday said that US President Joe Biden is set to host Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, noting that it will be their third meeting.

Noting Russia's desperate attempts to seek help from countries like North Korea, Sullivan further said, "It certainly comes at a critical time as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine as Ukrainian forces continue to make progress in the counteroffensive..."

However, according to NSA Sullivan, the US always keeps on preparing new military packages for Ukraine.

"We are always preparing a new military package for Ukraine. We do these drawdown packages essentially every couple of weeks.

He further highlighted that there will be an announcement soon on additional weapons for Ukraine.

"I think you can anticipate that there will be a further announcement of additional resources and capabilities, additional weapons to go to Ukraine...," he added.