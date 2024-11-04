Business Standard
Home / World News / October weather did not favour Ukraine's winter crops: Scientists

October weather did not favour Ukraine's winter crops: Scientists

"The development of plants is very slow, which threatens their further fate during the winter period," they added.

Farm, Agriculture, Farmland, Crop, crops

"Expectations of favourable weather in the second half of the autumn period and hopes for rainy weather were largely not justified," the scientists said in a report. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

October weather, as well as in September, was unfavourable for the development of Ukrainian winter crops, most of which lack moisture, analyst APK-Inform quoted the Ukrainian national agricultural academy as saying on Monday. 
Ukraine is a global major grain and oilseed grower and exporter. 
A record-long drought this summer and autumn led many farmers to sow grain in dry soil in the hope that the autumn rains and mild winter will allow the seeds to germinate and produce a good crop. 
"Expectations of favourable weather in the second half of the autumn period and hopes for rainy weather were largely not justified," the scientists said in a report. 
 
"The development of plants is very slow, which threatens their further fate during the winter period," they added.
Ukraine's state weather forecasters late last month also said that most of Ukraine's winter crop was under threat as almost all seedlings were underdeveloped. 

More From This Section

Ryanair, Ryanair airlines

Ryanair H1 profit falls 18% on weaker fares, says price weakness moderating

Telecommunications

Blocked Vodacom merger derails S African telcos M&A push: Analysts

Tik Tok

French families sue TikTok over alleged failure to remove harmful content

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey removes 3 pro-Kurdish mayors, replaces them with state officials

Tankers owned by sanctioned entities continue to transport Russian crude oil to India this year. In some cases, specific tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom continue to supply India with Russian oil.

UAE opens its annual oil-and-gas summit, pledges to increase output

Scientists also say the current winter grain sowing was accompanied by extremely long unfavourable weather conditions which resulted in a significant delay in the emergence of sprouts or their absence in most areas.
They noted that in the key steppe zone for cereals, the drought lasted from June to October, or 117 days, the first time in three decades. 
Ukraine's agriculture ministry said last week farmers had sown 4.7 million hectares of winter grains for the 2025 harvest as of Oct. 31, or 90.2% of the expected area of 5.19 million hectares. 
It said the area included 4.1 million hectares of winter wheat, or 92.2% of the projected area. Winter wheat generally accounts for 95% of overall Ukrainian wheat output each year.
 

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges export controls, says Russian drones use western components

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges allies to take steps before N Korean troops reach the front

US flag, US, united states

US is sending USD 425 million in military assistance to Ukraine

United Nations

Russian torture of Ukrainians, prisoners is crime against humanity: Experts

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

China's silence striking, says Zelenskyy on deployment of N Korean troops

Topics : Ukraine winter unseasonal rain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon