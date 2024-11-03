Business Standard
Home / World News / Zelenskyy urges export controls, says Russian drones use western components

Zelenskyy urges export controls, says Russian drones use western components

Zelenskyy further emphasised the importance of enhanced export controls on specialised components and resources, which is crucial to prevent Russia from evading the sanctions imposed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded the alarm on Russia's escalating attacks, revealing that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles utilising Western components were launched against Ukraine in October alone.

Zelenskyy further stressed the urgent need for enhanced export controls to prevent sanctions evasion and said that Russia's supply chain relies on over 170,000 individual components from firms in China, Europe, and the United States.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Russia is gradually ramping up its daily attacks with Shahed drones and missiles, still using Western components to do so. In October alone, over 2,000 Shaheds were launched against Ukraine--almost every single day."

 

"Such a massive number of Shaheds requires over 1,70,000 individual components that should have been blocked from reaching Russia. All this is supplied to Russia from abroad. And sadly, including from companies in China, Europe, America - lots of micro-contributions to the constant Russian terror," he added.

"This ongoing supply chain highlights, yet again, the urgent need for the world to step up export controls on special components and resources. Russia must not be allowed to circumvent sanctions that were imposed long ago in response to this war," he said.

Zelenskyy added, "Sanctions must increase and be effective. Every scheme to bypass sanctions is a crime against people and the world. These very schemes also enable Russia to strengthen regimes in Iran and North Korea. This is a global threat, and only global, unified pressure can overcome it."

The remarks by Zelenskyy comes after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday revealed that approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, with around 8,000 deployed in the Kursk region.

He further said that while these troops have not yet been engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces, he anticipates their involvement in the coming days.

Blinken said, "We now assess that there are some 10,000 North Korean soldiers in total in Russia. And recent information indicates that as many as 8,000 of those North Korean forces have been deployed in the Kursk region. We have not yet seen these troops deployed in the combat against Ukrainian forces but we expect that to happen in the coming days."

He added, "Russia has been training Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) soldiers in artillery, UAVs, and basic infantry operations, indicating that they fully intend to use these forces in front-line operations. Should these troops engage in combat or combat-support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military.

