Turkey removes 3 pro-Kurdish mayors, replaces them with state officials

AP Ankara
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Turkiye on Monday removed three elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office over terrorism-related charges and replaced them with state-appointed officials, the Interior Ministry said.

The move, which comes days after the arrest and ouster from office of a mayor from the country's main opposition party for his alleged links to a banned Kurdish militant group, is seen as a hardening of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government's policies toward the opposition.

It also raises questions about the prospects of a tentative new peace effort to end a 40-year conflict between the militant group and the state that has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

 

The mayors of the mainly Kurdish-populated provincial capitals of Mardin and Batman, as well as the district mayor for Halfeti, in Sanliurfa province, were ousted from office over their past convictions or ongoing trials and investigations for links to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

The mayor are members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, which is the third-largest party represented in Parliament. They were elected to office in local elections in March.

Last month, the leader of the far-right nationalist party that's allied with Erdogan had raised the possibility that the PKK's imprisoned leader could be granted parole if he renounces violence and disbands his organisation. His comments had sparked discussion and speculation about a potential peace effort.

Ozgur Ozel, the leader of Turkiye's main opposition party, CHP, branded the mayors' removal from office as a a coup and accused Erdogan of seizing municipalities he could not win in the elections.

Politicians and members of Turkiye's pro-Kurdish movement have frequently been targeted over alleged links to the PKK, which is considered a terror organisation by Turkiye, the US and the European Union.

Legislators have been stripped of their parliamentary seats and mayors removed from office. Several lawmakers as well as thousands of party members have been jailed on terror-related charges since 2016.

We will not step back from our struggle for democracy, peace and freedom, Ahmet Turk, the ousted mayor of Mardin, wrote on the social platform X. We will not allow the usurpation of the people's will.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nov 04 2024

