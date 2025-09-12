Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Officials clear US Naval Academy building after threat reports, one injured

Officials clear US Naval Academy building after threat reports, one injured

The person injured was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement

US navy, US army, US denfse

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement had responded to the reports of suspicious activity | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Annapolis
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Naval Academy in Maryland was put on lockdown Thursday and a building was cleared in response to reports of threats made to the military school, and one person was injured, officials said.

The person injured was airlifted to a hospital and was in stable condition, Lt. Naweed Lemar, the spokesperson for the base that hosts the academy, said in a statement.

Naval Support Activity Annapolis security and local law enforcement had responded to the reports of suspicious activity, Lemar said.

Additional details about the threat and how the person was injured were not immediately available.

 

Lemar had said earlier that the academy in Annapolis was on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Police were seen near Bancroft Hall, which houses midshipmen in its more than 1,600 dorm rooms. It is considered the biggest single college dormitory in the world, according to the school's website.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

warner bros, paramount warner deal

Paramount-Warner merger deal would face regulatory, financing hurdles

rengma reserve forest, assam

Amazon rainforest on Indigenous lands can prevent some diseases: Study

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France deploys Rafale jets to Poland after Russian drone incursions

US Capitol, Senate, washington, us govt

Judge blocks Trump policy barring undocumented people from 'Head Start'

US President Donald Trump

Trump vows justice for Charlie Kirk, calls shooter 'total animal'

Topics : US Navy Naval base Terror Threat United States US defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon