Oil down 1% as weak US gasoline demand offsets big draw in crude stocks

Oil prices were down 1% on Wednesday as a build in US gasoline stocks fed worries about demand after Japan and Europe posted gloomy manufacturing data.

Prices bounced off session lows as investors noted a much larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude was down 93 cents, or 1.1%, at $83.11 a barrel by 10:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT),, bouncing off a 2.5% decline earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 82 cents, or 1.03%, at $78.82. At the session low it was down 3.4%.

U.S. gasoline stocks climbed 1.5 million barrels, compared with analysts estimates for a 888,000 barrel drop.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels to 433.5 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, helped by strong refining activity and high levels of exports. Analysts had expected a 2.8 million-barrel drop. [EIA/S]

"The EIA data was a mixed bag," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu Donald Trump seems inescapable but many Republicans embrace his absence Brics' NDB to provide $173 mn loan to TCTA for Lesotho water project US new-home sales rise to highest in over a yr due to limited resale market In a first, Morgan Stanley fined for UK Energy trading WhatsApp breach Nasa chief congratulates India, Isro as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

While refiners continue to run at a high rate and snap up oil inventories, fuel demand hasn't been very strong due to tough economic conditions, Kilduff added.

Manufacturing data from a host of purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the globe.

Japan reported shrinking factory activity for a third straight month in August. Euro zone business activity also declined more than expected, particularly in Germany. Britain's economy looked looks set to shrink in the current quarter, in danger of falling into recession.

U.S. PMI data is expected later on Wednesday.

Markets are also looking for hints on the outlook for interest rates when Federal Reserve officials and policymakers from the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan head to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday.

On the supply side, Iran's crude oil output will reach 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of September, the country's oil minister was quoted as saying by state media, even though U.S. sanctions remain in place.

Saudi Arabia will likely roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, five analysts said, amid uncertainty about supplies and as the kingdom targets drawing down global inventories further.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Natalie Grover in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Andrew Hayley in BeijingEditing by Mark Potter, David Goodman and David Gregorio)