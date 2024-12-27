Business Standard

Oil prices rise on China stimulus hopes; Brent, WTI set for weekly gain

However, a stronger US dollar capped oil price gains. The US currency has been boosted by expectations that the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies will boost growth and lift inflation

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. | File Image

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Oil prices rose almost 1 per cent on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain, spurred by expectations of a stimulus-driven economic recovery in China, the world's biggest oil importer, and by forecasts of lower US inventories.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected US crude stocks to have declined by about 1.9 million barrels last week and market sources said the American Petroleum Institute put the decline at 3.2 million barrels.

Brent crude futures were up 60 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $73.86 a barrel by 1105 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 57 cents, or 0.8 per cent, from Thursday's close to $70.19. For the week Brent and WTI were up 1.3 per cent and 1 per cent repectively.

 

"Probably we are moving back up again in anticipation of a crude draw in the US," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. "Some support for oil might come soon from cold weather supporting demand."

The US Energy Information Administration's official weekly inventory report is due at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), later than normal because of the Christmas holiday.

Optimism over Chinese economic growth and oil demand was buoyed on Thursday by the World Bank raising its forecast for Chinese economic growth in 2024 and 2025, but it said that subdued household and business confidence would continue to weigh next year.

Chinese authorities have agreed to issue special treasury bonds worth 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) next year, sources told Reuters this week, as Beijing acts to revive the sluggish economy.

However, a stronger US dollar capped oil price gains. The US currency has been boosted by expectations that the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies will boost growth and lift inflation.

A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

