Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 09:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Altercation erupts at high-level meeting of Russia-dominated economic union

Altercation erupts at high-level meeting of Russia-dominated economic union

Eurasian Economic Union was formed a decade ago to encourage stronger business ties and facilitate trade between its members, but it has been marred by economic and other dispoutes between members

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of states attended the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union(Photo: PTI)

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A tightly-scripted meeting of the Russia-dominated economic alliance of several ex-Soviet nations briefly went awry Thursday when two leaders engaged in bickering during a live broadcast of the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of states attended the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who has increasingly sought to phase down his country's ties with Moscow and forge closer relations with the West, joined the meeting via video link after cancelling his trip following a positive test for COVID-19.

The carefully choreographed session at a resort near St. Petersburg veered off script when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, whose country was taking the rotating chairmanship in the economic grouping from Armenia, urged Pashinyan to visit Belarus for the union's next meeting.

 

Pashinyan responded that he plans to attend the Belarus meeting via video call, after which Lukashenko pressed for an explanation and even offered to send a plane to fly the Armenian delegation to the Belarusian capital.

Also Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

It's up to Trump team to make first move to improve ties, says Russia

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Airlines flight likely downed by Russian air defences: Reports

Bank, Capital

Russian bank VTB says on track for record profit of $5.5 billion in 2024

Russia, Russia flag

Russia's CBRF to resume regular forex operations under budget rule in 2025

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Foiled Ukrainian plots to kill senior officials, their families: Russia

Pashinyan then pointed to his earlier decision to freeze high-level visits to Belarus over Lukashenko's support for Armenia's rival, Azerbaijan.

I don't think this is the right format for discussing these issues," Pashinyan added.

But Lukashenko kept arguing and Pashinyan snapped back. Putin, who sat next to Lukashenko, and other leaders watched the altercation in stony silence.

The Eurasian Economic Union was formed a decade ago to encourage stronger business ties and facilitate trade between its members, but it has been marred by economic and other dispoutes between members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

lightning

Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas delaying holiday travel

Tonga tsunami, Tsonga tsunami

2004 Indian Ocean tsunami set off work to be ready for the next big wave

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Forces loyal to ex-Assad regime kill 14 as Syria sees upsurge in violence

Brahmaputra, Brahmaputra river

China approves construction of world's largest dam over Brahmaputra River

Houthis Yemen

Israel announces new strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital

Topics : Vladimir Putin Russia Belarus Armenia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO Allotment TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon