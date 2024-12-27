Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian official warns US on possible nuclear testing under Trump

Russian official warns US on possible nuclear testing under Trump

During Trump's first 2017-2021 term as president, his administration discussed whether or not to conduct the first US nuclear test since 1992, the Washington Post reported in 2020

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, only a few countries have tested nuclear weapons. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's arms control point man cautioned Donald Trump's incoming administration on Friday that Moscow was considering a whole range of possible steps on nuclear testing due to what it said was Trump's radical position on the issue. 
The Kommersant newspaper quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees arms control, as saying that Trump took a radical position on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) during his first term. 
"The international situation is extremely difficult at the moment, the American policy in its various aspects is extremely hostile to us today," Ryabkov was quoted as saying. 
 
"So the optionality of our actions in the interests of ensuring security and the complex of possible measures and actions to realise this - and to send politically appropriate signals, in addition to what practitioners are considering - does not contain any exceptions." 

Also Read

Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping will visit Russia in 2025, says Russian envoy

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia's inflation at 9.5% amid rising prices of essentials, shows data

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia never abandoned desire to normalise ties with US, says Putin

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia targets Kyiv in response to Ukrainian strike using US-made weapons

US flag, USA

US effort to curb China, Russia's access to new chips 'inadequate': Report

During Trump's first 2017-2021 term as president, his administration discussed whether or not to conduct the first US nuclear test since 1992, the Washington Post reported in 2020. 
Post-Soviet Russia has not carried out a nuclear test. 
The Soviet Union last tested in 1990. President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would consider testing a nuclear weapon if the United States did. 
Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, only a few countries have tested nuclear weapons, according to the Arms Control Association: the United States last tested in 1992, China and France in 1996, India and Pakistan in 1998, and North Korea in 2017.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Osamu Suzuki

Osamu Suzuki, who brought the Japanese automaker to India, dies at 94

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Finland seizes Russian 'Shadow Fleet'-linked oil tanker over cable sabotage

South Korea's Han Duck Soo

South Korea parliament's majority votes to impeach acting president Han

Miami

Jeff Bezos' Miami neighbor seeks $200 million for empty 1.8 acre lot

High temperatures

Climate change led to 41 additional days of extreme heat in 2024: Report

Topics : US Russia nuclear weapons Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon