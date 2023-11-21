Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

Online violence against Afghan women surged this year due to curbs: Report

The London-based Afghan Witness Organisation published the results of their most recent study on the rise in online violence against campaigners for women's rights on Monday

A protest march against the Taliban’s decision to force several residents to leave their homes in Kandahar. (Photo: AP/PTI)

File image | (Photo: AP/PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid excessive restrictions on Afghan women under the Taliban regime, online violence against Afghan women has surged this year due to severe restrictions, Khaama Press reported, citing recent research.
The London-based Afghan Witness Organisation published the results of their most recent study on the rise in online violence against campaigners for women's rights on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to the organization's research, there has been an increase in online abuse against Afghan women activists, particularly those who use social media, which has also silenced some of the women from standing up to the abuse.
Social media has become a vital space for Afghan women to protest against the Taliban. For example, Afghans used the hashtag #LetHerLearn to protest the Taliban's ban on women attending university. However, online abuse of Afghan women has tripled since the Taliban takeover.
Citing the report, Khaama Press asserts that in the two years since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, there have been three times as many offensive posts targeted at women, which has resulted in the suppression of "women political activists in Afghanistan."
Examining 78,000 messages in Persian and Pashto on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the report focused on approximately 100 active Afghan women and covered a specified time period during which the number of such instances has increased in comparison to previous years, according to Khaama Press.
The majority of these posts, according to research conducted by the Afghan Witness Organisation, showed that the online abuse of Afghan women was done by "Taliban supporters."
In response to the findings, one of the study's researchers, Francesca Gentile, said that "social media has transformed from a space for expressing social and political views into a hub for harassing, intimidating, and suppressing women since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan."
The results of this study also show that Afghan women and girls are not only denied their basic rights but also face a poisonous virtual environment that silences them.
More than two years have passed since the Taliban banned girls from studying beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, and there is no sign of reopening the schools to girls studying above sixth grade.

Also Read

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

Afghan drivers criticise fuel price hike, call on Taliban to pay attention

Ahmadzai: An Afghan refugee's journey from a camp to the Cricket World Cup

Satisfaction level of Afghan women for freedom lowest in world: Survey

Cyprus ready to ship aid to Gaza once a go-ahead is given, says president

OpenAI's founder Sam Altman exposes the charade of AI accountability

Thrive-led OpenAI investors try to bring back Altman to leadership role

White House opens accounts for Prez Biden, VP Harris on Meta's Threads

Citigroup cuts 300 senior manager roles in latest rejig, says report

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have issued several decrees that impose restrictions on women. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan women violence

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon