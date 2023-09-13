Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.10%)
67153.51 -67.62
Nifty (-0.13%)
19970.35 -26.00
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Afghan drivers criticise fuel price hike, call on Taliban to pay attention

"A lot of northern oil used to be imported to Kabul, now that Salang highway is closed, the imports have decreased," said Shafiq a fuel seller

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drivers in Afghanistan have criticised the hike in the price of petrol in the country's markets, claiming that it is harming their work and have therefore, urged the Taliban to pay attention to it, TOLOnews reported.
Amid the economic crisis in the nation, Mohammad Sharif, a driver lamented his plight and said, "If we find 1000 money daily, we will pay 600 for fuel for our car, 400 is no work."
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, another driver said, "The price of fuel has increased by nearly ten Afghanis; it was 67 Afghanis recently and is now 78 Afghanis."
Meanwhile, some fuel merchants claim that the majority of the country's oil is imported from the north, and that the closure of the Salang highway has caused its price to rise in the capital's markets, reported TOLOnews.
"A lot of northern oil used to be imported to Kabul, now that Salang highway is closed, the imports have decreased," said Shafiq a fuel seller.
Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country. The country has a significant problem with food insecurity, and women, young people, and families with members who are disabled are particularly affected.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Terror strikes in Pakistan surged after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern, protests

Israel's Supreme Court holds first hearing challenging Netanyahu's overhaul

From weddings to fancy distilleries, Asia taking over world's whisky market

China's arms exports facing decline due to defective quality: Analysts

Over 5,300 feared dead, thousands missing as floods devastate Libya

Speaker McCarthy directs US House to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden

People continue to face food shortages in the country hit by a massive humanitarian crisis.
Topics : Taliban Afghanistan Fuel prices price hike

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon