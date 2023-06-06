close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Open to 'extremely important' dialogue with US on arms control: Russia

"We hope that it will be supported by actual steps through diplomatic channels. And then it will be possible to consider the proposed formats of dialogue," said Kremlin

IANS Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia remains open to a dialogue with the US on arms control as it is "extremely important", but Moscow is waiting for specific proposals from Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

During a daily briefing, Peskov called it "important and positive" the recent statement by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the US is ready for nuclear talks with Russia without preconditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We hope that it will be supported by actual steps through diplomatic channels. And then it will be possible to consider the proposed formats of dialogue," he told reporters.

"It is very difficult to rely on statements to the press on such an important and sensitive issue, especially when we are experiencing an acute shortage of mutual trust in our bilateral relations," he said.

In February 2023, Russia officially suspended its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the US, the last nuclear arms control pact between the two nuclear superpowers.

Moscow pointed out the combined strike potential of NATO as the UK and France also have nuclear arsenals that pose a threat to Russia.

Also Read

US wants to engage Russia on nuclear arms control in post-treaty world

Global arms sales: Change is underway

G-7 price ceiling on Russian oil not low enough to hit Kremlin's revenues

US govt accuses Russia of endangering nuclear arms control treaty

Last US-Russia arms control treaty in jeopardy after Putin's announcement

Biden praises Denmark for 'standing up' for Ukraine in war with Russia

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, affecting roughly 200 employees

Former FBI agent, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

Nepal's power union welcomes energy pact signed during PM's India visit

In shadow of migrant deaths: Qatar minister to head UN labour conference

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Russia United States Russia

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, affecting roughly 200 employees

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

They talked about 'Kavach' but it's not there: Raut on Odisha train tragedy

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

Former FBI agent, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen
1 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A long pause, India's quantitative tightening, and more

RBI
1 min read

HDFC Bank suspends senior executive over video of his unruly behaviour

HDFC Bank
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: FIR against unknown people in connection with Odisha train mishap

Odisha train crash
4 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

Airline industry to report $9.8 bn profit this year on rising traffic: IATA

Image
1 min read

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon