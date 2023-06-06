close

Spotify cutting about 2% of its workforce, affecting roughly 200 employees

In January Spotify announced that it was cutting 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs

AP Washington
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
Spotify is cutting about 200 people, or 2 per cent of its workforce, as the streaming company reworks its podcast unit.

Sahar Elhabashi, vice president, Head of Podcast Business, said in a memo that impacted employees would receive severance packages including extended health care coverage and immediate access to outplacement support.

In January Spotify announced that it was cutting 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs.

Elhabashi also said Monday that the Stockholm company would be combining podcast networks Parcast and Gimlet into its Spotify Studios operation.

With these changes, we will accelerate into the next chapter for podcasts on Spotify with strong discovery and podcast habits for users, thriving monetisation and audience growth for creators, and a valuable, high-margin business for Spotify, Elhabashi said.

In afternoon trading, shares rose nearly 3 per cent and briefly set a 52-week trading high.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Spotify job cuts layoff

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

