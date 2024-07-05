Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OpenAI's internal design details stolen in hacker breach last year

The hacker lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI's latest technologies

Cyber crime

A hacker gained access to the internal messaging systems at OpenAI last year and stole details about the design of the company's artificial intelligence technologies. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A hacker gained access to the internal messaging systems at OpenAI last year and stole details about the design of the company's artificial intelligence technologies, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
 
The hacker lifted details from discussions in an online forum where employees talked about OpenAI's latest technologies, the report said, citing two people familiar with the incident.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, they did not get into the systems where OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, houses and builds its AI, the report added.
 
Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
OpenAI executives informed both employees at an all-hands meeting in April last year and the company's board about the breach, according to the report, but executives decided not to share the news publicly as no information about customers or partners had been stolen.
 
OpenAI executives did not consider the incident a national security threat, believing the hacker was a private individual with no known ties to a foreign government, the report said. The San Francisco-based company did not inform the federal law enforcement agencies about the breach, it added.
 
OpenAI in May said it had disrupted five covert influence operations that sought to use its AI models for "deceptive activity" across the internet, the latest to stir safety concerns about the potential misuse of the technology.
 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China urges EU to show sincerity in talks as EV tariffs take effect

Keir Starmer

UK's Labour set to win huge majority in parliamentary elections: Exit polls

Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks voters, says people ready for change

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Hamas broadly agrees with cease-fire framework with Israel: US official

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

What makes disconnecting trade ties with China expensive and challenging

The Biden administration was poised to open up a new front in its effort to safeguard the US AI technology from China and Russia with preliminary plans to place guardrails around the most advanced AI Models including ChatGPT, Reuters earlier reported, citing sources.
 
In May, 16 companies developing AI pledged at a global meeting to develop the technology safely at a time when regulators are scrambling to keep up with rapid innovation and emerging risks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple poised to get OpenAI board observer role as part of AI pact: Report

Apple Intelligence with ChatGPT and Google Gemini

Apple-Google deal imminent for Gemini AI-powered features on iPhone: Report

OpenAI

CIR sues OpenAI, Microsoft for 'exploitative' copyright infringement

Chinese artificial intelligence-related stocks, including Alibaba and Iflytek Co., rose on Wednesday.

OpenAI's move to block China will reshape AI scene as big players pounce

Tech wrap Jun 26

Tech wrap Jun 26: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more

Topics : OpenAI Hacking artifical intelligence Data breach

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon