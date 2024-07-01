Apple-Google deal imminent for Gemini AI-powered features on iPhone: Report

Apple is set to announce a new partnership to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) features on its iPhone. Reportedly, the US-based technology giant is poised to finalise a deal with Google for the integration of Google's Gemini AI into its next-generation platforms, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac line-up.

In June, at its annual developer-focused event, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled its own suite of AI features, collectively called Apple Intelligence. During the event, Apple also announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its next-generation platforms. The company confirmed that it is considering additional AI service providers to expand options for iPhone users in the future.

Potential new partnerships

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in discussions with Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic. The Cupertino-based technology giant is likely exploring the integration of AI-powered features from each of these companies into its operating system for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. A deal with Google could be announced before the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, which is expected to coincide with the launch of the new iPhone series in September.

Integration approach

Apple is anticipated to adopt a similar method for integrating Google’s Gemini AI into its platform as it did with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Apple has clarified that OpenAI's ChatGPT does not power Apple Intelligence; instead, both systems independently provide AI capabilities on the same device. Users must permit apps and services to send requests to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple considers this approach to be optimal for maintaining user privacy while offering services from third-party companies. A partnership with Google would likely follow the same integration structure for offering Gemini on Apple devices.

Future prospects

In addition to new partnerships, the Bloomberg report indicated that Apple might consider turning AI features and other software into paid services. However, this is not expected in the immediate future. It is also possible that Apple could launch “Apple Intelligence Plus,” which would offer more advanced AI features on a subscription basis.