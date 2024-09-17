Business Standard
Home / World News / OpenAI's safety committee to oversee security practices as independent body

OpenAI's safety committee to oversee security practices as independent body

The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a significant wave of interest and excitement around AI

OpenAI

OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, formed its Safety and Security Committee this May to evaluate and further develop the company's existing safety practices | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Monday its safety committee will oversee security and safety processes for the company's artificial intelligence model development and deployment, as an independent body.
 
The change follows the committee's own recommendations to OpenAI's board which were made public for the first time.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
OpenAI, the company behind the viral chatbot ChatGPT, formed its Safety and Security Committee this May to evaluate and further develop the company's existing safety practices.
 
The launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a significant wave of interest and excitement around AI.
 
 
The buzz around ChatGPT highlighted both the opportunities and challenges of AI, prompting discussions on ethical use and potential biases.
 
As part of the committee's recommendations, OpenAI said it is evaluating the development of an "Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) for the AI industry, to enable the sharing of threat intelligence and cybersecurity information among entities within the AI sector."
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Suspect in assassination attempt on Trump was near golf course for 12 hours

Johnson & Johnson, J&J

J&J gets $260 million talc verdict overturned in Oregon, new trial ordered

food inflation

US inflation at turning point, focus should shift to jobs: WH's Brainard

Boeing workers strike after 96% vote for walkout in test for new CEO

Strike could cost Boeing $100 million-plus in daily revenue, say analysts

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Big oil companies defeat US consumer lawsuit over production, prices

The independent committee will be chaired by Zico Kolter, professor and director of the machine learning department at Carnegie Mellon University, who is part of OpenAI's board.
 
"We are pursuing expanded internal information segmentation, additional staffing to deepen around-the-clock security operations teams," according to OpenAI.
 
The company also said it will work toward becoming more transparent about the capabilities and risks of its AI models.
 
Last month, OpenAI signed a deal with the United States government for research, testing and evaluation of the company's AI models.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Tech Wrap September 13

Tech wrap Sep 13: iPhone 16 series pre-order, OpenAI o1-series models, more

OpenAI o1 AI models

OpenAI unveils o1-series AI models: What are they, how they work, and more

OpenAI

OpenAI presents new series of AI models with 'reasoning' abilities

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI fundraising set to catapult startup's valuation to $150 billion

OpenAI

OpenAI plans to release 'Strawberry' for ChatGPT in 2 weeks: Report

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon