Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts at 5:30 pm: Check offers and more

Apple’s iPhone 16 series, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, is now available for pre-order, with the official release set for September 20. Customers can take advantage of instant cashback and no-interest equated monthly instalment options through select banks when ordering via Apple’s online and retail stores. The company is also offering trade-in deals for older models in exchange for the iPhone 16 series. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OpenAI unveils o1-series AI models: What are they, how they work, and more

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has introduced the o1-series AI models, designed to improve reasoning and problem-solving abilities. These models, including the o1 and o1-mini, are engineered to tackle more complex tasks and address greater challenges in areas like science, coding, and mathematics compared to earlier versions.

Google is currently testing a desktop windowing feature on Android tablets, enabling users to run multiple apps simultaneously and resize windows, offering a more desktop-like experience. Available in developer preview, the feature aims to enhance multitasking capabilities on Android tablets.

Realme has launched the P2 Pro 5G smartphone in India, along with the Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet. The P2 Pro 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a curved AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Realme Pad 2 Lite features a 2K display and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its hearing aid functionality. Unveiled during the iPhone 16 launch on September 9, these hearing health features are expected to be available later this year, aimed at supporting users with hearing loss through prevention and awareness tools.

Apple has introduced the "Activation Lock" feature for iPhone components in the release candidate (RC) of iOS 18, currently in beta testing. This feature links individual iPhone parts, like the battery and display, to the user’s Apple account, similar to how the device itself is secured, aiming to reduce theft by preventing stolen parts from being used in other devices.

Starting at Rs 79,999, the Google Pixel 9 offers substantial improvements, including one of the best smartphone displays, enhanced battery life, and a solid imaging system. With deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the device provides a seamless user experience, though it lacks certain features found in the Pro version, such as a telephoto lens and higher-quality zoom.

China has introduced three key 6G technology standards through the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), setting the foundation for future global telecommunications frameworks. These standards aim to address scenarios outlined in the ITU’s mobile telecommunications 2030 framework, such as immersive communication, ultra-reliable low-latency performance, and AI integration, according to the South China Morning Post.