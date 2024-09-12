Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI presents new series of AI models with 'reasoning' abilities

OpenAI presents new series of AI models with 'reasoning' abilities

The models, dubbed o1 and o1-mini, can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding and math, the AI firm said

OpenAI

The o1 will be available in ChatGPT and its API starting Thursday. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Thursday it was launching a series of AI models designed to spend more time processing to solve hard problems.
 
The models, dubbed o1 and o1-mini, can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding and math, the AI firm said.
 
The o1 will be available in ChatGPT and its API starting Thursday.
 
"We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would.
 
Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes," OpenAI said.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI AI Models

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

