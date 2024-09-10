Business Standard
Home / World News / OpenAI plans to release 'Strawberry' for ChatGPT in 2 weeks: Report

OpenAI plans to release 'Strawberry' for ChatGPT in 2 weeks: Report

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has propelled new interest and triggered heavy investments in AI, as businesses race to capitalize on the lucrative technology to boost their products

OpenAI

The initial version of Strawberry will only be able to take in and produce text, and not images. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI plans to release "Strawberry", its reasoning-focused artificial intelligence, as part of its ChatGPT service in the next two weeks, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who have tested out the model.
 
Sam Altman-led OpenAI has propelled new interest and triggered heavy investments in AI, as businesses race to capitalize on the lucrative technology to boost their products.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Microsoft-backed AI company said last week it has more than 1 million paying users across its business products, helped by strong adoption of its chatbot owing to its advanced large language model.
 
 
Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to "think" before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.
 
Reuters had exclusively reported in July that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI was working on a novel approach to its AI models in a project code-named Strawberry.
 
According to the Information report, while Strawberry is a part of ChatGPT, it is a standalone offering. But it is unclear exactly how it will be offered.
 

More From This Section

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW brake recall, VW job threat deepen German automobile industry crisis

Mario Draghi

Mario Draghi's call for joint EU bonds hits wall of German opposition

TSMC revenue increases by 33% in August as AI chip demand holds up

TSMC revenue increases by 33% in August as AI chip demand holds up

SpaceX

Polaris Dawn mission: SpaceX launches four private astronauts into space

Samsung

Ex-Samsung executives arrested for allegedly stealing tech for China

The initial version of Strawberry will only be able to take in and produce text, and not images, which means it is not yet multimodal, the report said.
 
Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sam Altman

OpenAI hits more than 1 million paid users across its business products

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI latest funding tempts 3 most valuable technology companies

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

apple, apple logo

Apple to invest in OpenAI as ChatGPT integrates into iOS, Nvidia to join

OpenAI

OpenAI, Anthropic agree to work with US institute on upcoming safety test

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon