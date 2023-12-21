Sensex (    %)
                        
Over 0.57 mn people in Gaza are now 'starving' due to fallout from war: UN

A report released Thursday by the UN finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are starving because of not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago

"It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry," said World Food Programme chief economist Arif Husain.

AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

A report released Thursday by the UN finds that more than half a million people in Gaza are starving because of not enough food entering the territory since the outbreak of war more than 10 weeks ago.
"It is a situation where pretty much everybody in Gaza is hungry," said World Food Programme chief economist Arif Husain.
He warned that if the war between Israel and Hamas continues at the same levels and food deliveries are not restored that the population could face a full-fledged famine within the next six months.
The report released Thursday by 23 UN and nongovernmental agencies found that the entire population in Gaza is in a food crisis, with 576,600 at catastrophic - or starvation - levels.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

