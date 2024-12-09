Business Standard
Home / World News / Over 77% of Earth's land became drier in last 30 years, warns UN report

Over 77% of Earth's land became drier in last 30 years, warns UN report

Meanwhile, the number of people living in drylands has doubled to 2.3 billion over the past three decades. Models suggest that as many as 5 billion could inhabit drylands by 2100 in a worst-case

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

South Sudan and Tanzania have the largest percentage of land transitioning to drylands.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 77 per cent of Earth's land experienced a drier climate during the three decades leading up to 2020, compared to the previous 30-year period, according to a report released by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday.

During the same period, global drylands expanded by approximately 4.3 million square kilometres an area nearly a third larger than India now covering more than 40 per cent of the Earth's land.

The report, launched at the 16th conference of the UNCCD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, warned that if efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions fail, another 3 per cent of the world's humid areas are projected to transform into drylands by the end of this century.

 

Meanwhile, the number of people living in drylands has doubled to 2.3 billion over the past three decades. Models suggest that as many as 5 billion could inhabit drylands by 2100 in a worst-case climate change scenario.

These billions of people face even greater threats to their lives and livelihoods from climate-related increases in aridification and desertification, the report said.

Areas particularly hard-hit by the drying trend include around 96 per cent of Europe, parts of the western US, Brazil, Asia, and central Africa.

More From This Section

omnicon

Omnicom to acquire Interpublic, forming ad giant with $26 bn annual revenue

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy asks to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine before Nato membership

Abhijit Banerjee

Mass Hindu migration from B'desh unlikely at present: Abhijit Banerjee

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

ISRO set to launch historic space docking mission this December, says chief

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Turkey-backed rebels take northern Syria town from US-backed group

South Sudan and Tanzania have the largest percentage of land transitioning to drylands, with China experiencing the largest total area shifting from non-drylands to drylands, the report said.

About half of the world's dryland inhabitants are located in Asia and Africa. The most densely populated drylands are in California, Egypt, eastern and northern Pakistan, large parts of India, and northeastern China.

In high greenhouse gas emissions scenarios, dryland expansion is forecast for the Midwestern United States, central Mexico, northern Venezuela, northeastern Brazil, southeastern Argentina, the entire Mediterranean region, the Black Sea coast, large parts of southern Africa, and southern Australia.

"This analysis finally dispels an uncertainty that has long surrounded global drying trends. For the first time, the aridity crisis has been documented with scientific clarity, revealing an existential threat affecting billions around the globe," said Ibrahim Thiaw, UNCCD Executive Secretary.

"Unlike droughts -- temporary periods of low rainfall -- aridity represents a permanent, unrelenting transformation, he added.

"Droughts end. When an area's climate becomes drier, however, the ability to return to previous conditions is lost. The drier climates now affecting vast areas across the globe will not return to how they were, and this change is redefining life on Earth," Thiaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Global temperature

2024 will be world's hottest year ever recorded, say EU scientists

Climate change, global warming

World already on cusp of 1.5 degree celsius temp rise, finds new research

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

2024 likely to be hottest yr on record again, says European climate agency

The above-normal minimum temperatures are most likely to prevail over several parts of India except in some areas of the northwest in November, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Warmer days ahead as IMD predicts above average temperature in November

US, hurricane milton, flooding, sandbags

How climate change contributes to dangers, influences paths of hurricanes

Topics : Earth temperature Water shortage Environment protection UN Climate change report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon