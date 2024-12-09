Business Standard
Home / World News / Zelenskyy asks to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine before Nato membership

Zelenskyy asks to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine before Nato membership

Ukraine, which has made a concerted push to obtain an invitation to join Nato, has insisted throughout the war that it needs security guarantees to prevent Russia launching another invasion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russia has demanded that Ukraine abandon its Nato ambitions and sees Kyiv's membership of the alliance as an unacceptable. | File Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy floated the idea on Monday of foreign troops being deployed to war-stricken Ukraine until the country joins the Nato military alliance. 
He made the remark during a joint press conference in Kyiv with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, as Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House intensifies talk of a possible deal to end Russia's 33-month-old war. 
Ukraine, which has made a concerted push to obtain an invitation to join Nato, has insisted throughout the war that it needs security guarantees to prevent Russia launching another invasion after the current hostilities are halted. 
"A troop contingent from one country or another could be present in Ukraine for as long as it isn't part of Nato. But for that we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine becomes an EU member and when a Nato member," Zelenskyy said. 
 
French President Emmanuel Macron caused controversy in Europe in February when he raised the possibility of European nation sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus on the matter. 
"Even if we get invited (to Nato), what happens then? Who guarantees our security? We can think about that and work on Emmanuel Macron's proposal," Zelenskyy said. 

More From This Section

Abhijit Banerjee

Mass Hindu migration from B'desh unlikely at present: Abhijit Banerjee

S Somanath, Somanath, ISRO Chairman

ISRO set to launch historic space docking mission this December, says chief

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Turkey-backed rebels take northern Syria town from US-backed group

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government fall at Faith mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey to work for Syrian migrants to return home safely, says minister

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 6, target chemical weapons sites in Syria

The Ukrainian leader told reporters he was hoping to call outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming days to discuss Nato membership. 
"I intend to call President Biden in the coming time to discuss the question of an invitation to join Nato," he said through an interpreter. 
"He is the current president and a lot rides on his opinion. 
Discussing it with Trump before he takes office doesn't make so much sense." 
Russia has demanded that Ukraine abandon its Nato ambitions and sees Kyiv's membership of the alliance as an unacceptable security threat.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

Kremlin to discuss future of Russian bases with Syria's new rulers

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls for urgent ceasefire in Ukraine, says US' exiting Nato possible

Bashar Assad, Bashar, Vladimir Putin, putin

Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Trump

Russia's abandonment of Syria's President Assad led to his downfall: Trump

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

US announces nearly $1 bn more in longer-term weapons support for Ukraine

Topics : NATO Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon