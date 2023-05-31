close

Pak court extends Imran Khan's bail plea in corruption case for three days

The order was issued by a division bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's bail in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days and directed him to approach the relevant accountability court.

The order was issued by a division bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

Tight security was put in place at the high court premises.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan corruption

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

