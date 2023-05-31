Pak court extends Imran Khan's bail plea in corruption case for three days

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday extended former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's bail in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case for three days and directed him to approach the relevant accountability court.
The order was issued by a division bench headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.
Tight security was put in place at the high court premises.
