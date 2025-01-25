Business Standard

Home / World News / Pak reports first Mpox case of 2025 at Peshawar airport, count reaches 10

Pak reports first Mpox case of 2025 at Peshawar airport, count reaches 10

Pakistan has reported its first Mpox case this year during the screening of incoming passengers at one of its airports in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Pakistan has reported its first Mpox case this year during the screening of incoming passengers at one of its airports in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Express Tribune quoted a health ministry spokesperson saying that Border Health Services staff detected the patient at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar.

The patient reportedly had a travel history visiting the Gulf countries.

"We are ensuring effective measures to protect the public from Mpox. All airports have robust screening systems and compliance with international health regulations is being ensured. Both federal and provincial governments are committed to combating Mpox," Health Coordinator Dr. Mukhtar Bharth said.

 

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ehtesham Ali confirmed that Peshawar Airport had reported the first Mpox case in 2025.

He said that upon detection, the public health monitoring team immediately reached the airport.

"The team transferred the patient to the Police Services Hospital, where the patient's samples were sent to the Public Health Reference Lab. Mpox was confirmed in the 35-year-old individual who arrived from Dubai," he said.

The provincial health advisor also mentioned that a letter has been sent to the Peshawar Airport Manager requesting passenger details of those near the patient.

"Once passenger information is received, respective district health officers (DHOs) will be notified for contact tracing," he added.

He revealed that 10 Mpox cases have been reported in the province so far, with two in 2023, seven in 2024, and one in 2025, according to The Express Tribune.

However, there is confusion about the total number of Mpox cases as the health ministry in December last year reported eight cases linked with the virus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

