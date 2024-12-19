Business Standard
Home / World News / Pak security forces kill 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pak security forces kill 11 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Operations took place in various regions of the province on December 17 and 18, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces

pakistan Flag

The first operation was conducted in the Tank district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani security forces gunned down 11 terrorists in three separate operations in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities have said.

The operations took place in various regions of the province on December 17 and 18, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The first operation was conducted in the Tank district after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area.

Seven terrorists were killed during the operation.

The second operation took place in Datta Khel in the North Waziristan district where two terrorists were killed.

Two more terrorists were killed in the Mohmand district.

 

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants.

More From This Section

US sanctions on 4 entities supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile project

US sanctions on 4 entities supporting Pakistan's ballistic missile project

Cars

European car sales decline in November, led by France and Italy: ACEA

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation: IDF

china Flag, China

Corruption may hinder Chinese military modernisation goals, says Pentagon

Toxic work culture in China

Toxic work culture in China; employees forced to lie on floor, eat chillies

The third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns in Pakistan, with a 90 per cent surge in violence, according to a report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97 per cent of these fatalities occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92 per cent of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces' operations were recorded in the same provinces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US sanctions Pak's defence agency over long-range missile proliferation

pakistan Flag

Can, but have not blocked any VPNs: Pakistan's telecommunication authority

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Army chief Munir discuss security issues in country

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan's central bank cuts key policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%

Polio

Pakistan's week-long polio eradication campaign begins amid tight security

Topics : Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistanis Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon