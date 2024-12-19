Business Standard
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation: IDF

According to the IDF statement, the Houthis "with Iran's guidance and funding" have acted together with Iran-backed militias over the past year to target Israel

Following the overnight Israeli strikes in Yemen, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a warning to Houthi leaders.

Dec 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has announced that Israeli fighters jets struck Houthi targets in Yemen after the rebel group carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that the targets struck by fighters jets were "used by Houthi forces for their military operations." The Israeli military said, "Attacking these targets harms the terrorist authorities by preventing the exploitation of infrastructure for military and terror purposes, including transferring Iranian weaponry to the region."

According to the IDF statement, the Houthis "with Iran's guidance and funding" have acted together with Iran-backed militias over the past year to target Israel, "undermine regional stability and disrupt global shipping."

 

The IDF said that it is determined to continue acting and striking "whoever threatens citizens of the State of Israel, at any distance required.

Following the overnight Israeli strikes in Yemen, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a warning to Houthi leaders, The Times of Israel reported.

He said, "The long arm of Israel will reach you." Katz said, "Whoever lifts a hand will have it severed. Whoever strikes [us], will be struck many times over."

Meanwhile, IDF chief spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that "ports and energy infrastructure" were among the targets hit in the "precise strikes" in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa that the Houthis used for "their military actions," according to The Times of Israel report.

In an English-language video statement, Hagari said, "With their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes in the Red Sea and other places, the Houthis have become a global threat. Who is behind the Houthis? Iran," while vowing the military "will act against anyone in the Middle East" who threatens Israel.

While sharing the video statement of Hagari on X, IDF stated, "IAF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and in inland Yemen. Over the past year, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating with the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel and Israeli civilians."

"The conducted strikes degrade the Houthi terrorist regime, preventing it from exploiting the targets for military and terrorist purposes, including the smuggling of Iranian weapons to the region. The IDF is determined to continue operating against all threats posed to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever necessary."

Earlier, the IDF said that the air defences shot down the missile fired from Yemen, which it said never entered Israeli airspace, the report said. The Israeli military said that the sirens were triggered due to concerns that falling shrapnel from the interception could cause injuries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen israel Iran

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

