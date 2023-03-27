close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan, China may not join SCO NSAs meet physically, to attend virtually

India will emphasise optimising the use of Iran's Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as inclusive connectivity initiatives for Eurasia

BS Web Team Business Standard
China's population likely declined last year as births hit new low

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China and Pakistan may not be physically present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) National Security Advisors' meeting, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. NSA Ajit Doval will host the meeting scheduled for March 29.
However, representatives from both countries are expected to participate virtually. The meeting will be attended by the NSA from Russia along with NSAs representing Central Asian countries.

The NSAs from the Eurasian countries will focus on regional connectivity, counter-terror measures, and cross-border terrorism, apart from the drug menace and the Afghan situation, ET reported, quoting people familiar with the development.
India will emphasise optimising using Iran's Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as inclusive connectivity initiatives for Eurasia.

Cyberspace is another important domain that will capture the leaders' attention at the SCO summit. The report added that India has communicated its commitment to tackle the smuggling of illegal arms and ammunition in the region.
The SCO's NSA mechanism is a key element of the grouping and would help prepare for the SCO summit under India's presidency in early July. India is scheduled to host the SCO foreign ministers meeting in Goa.

Also Read

Centre looks to close Chabahar port negotiations by end of FY23

Asian Paints slips 3% after Q3FY23 result misses street estimates

T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's road to final: Fortune favours the brave

Adani Ports receives NCLT approval to acquire 58.1% in Gangavaram Port

Gujarat Pipavav Port nears 52-week high; stock surges 18% in one month

First Citizens buys Silicon Valley Bank following a run on the lender

Israeli president urges Netanyahu to halt legal overhaul amid protests

China's biggest export hub struggles to stay afloat amid uncertainties

Brainwashed in Brampton: Khalistanis target new students from Punjab

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district in Afghanistan


Afghanistan is likely to be one of the priorities at the meeting, as the Afghan people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.
India became a member of the SCO in June 2017. Iran is expected to join the grouping as its newest member at the July summit.

Earlier, India had invited Pakistan's defence minister, Khawaja Asif, interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, and Pakistan's National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf, to attend the SCO meeting, which will be held in New Delhi.
Topics : Ajit Doval | India-Pakistan conflict | India China border row | Shanghai Cooperation Organisation | BS Web Reports | Chabahar project | India Iran

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon