G20 meet: Infra to sustainable finance, global headwinds take centre stage
Business Standard

Govt looks to close Chabahar port negotiations by end of this fiscal

With the international framework broadly agreed on, talks pick up the pace

Topics
Chabahar port | India | Iran

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Chabahar Port
The corridor, understood to be connecting Mumbai in India to Moscow in Russia is a multi-modal transport network.

After having resolved most issues plaguing the crucial international deal, India and Iran have expedited negotiations on the long-term agreement for the usage of the strategic Chabahar Port, with the former targeting a March 2023 deadline for the conclusion of talks, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 21:27 IST

`
