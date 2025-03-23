Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israeli strikes kill 19 in Gaza, including senior Hamas political leader

Israeli strikes kill 19 in Gaza, including senior Hamas political leader

Hamas separately said that Salah Bardawil, a member of its political bureau and of the Palestinian parliament, was killed in a strike

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
Israeli strikes across the southern Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight into Sunday, including a senior Hamas political leader, officials said.

Iran-backed rebels in Yemen who are allied with Hamas meanwhile launched another missile at Israel, setting off air raid sirens. The Israeli military said the projectile was intercepted, and there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The European and Kuwaiti hospitals in southern Gaza said they had received 17 bodies from strikes overnight, including several women and children.

Hamas separately said that Salah Bardawil, a member of its political bureau and of the Palestinian parliament, was killed in a strike near the southern city of Khan Younis that also killed his wife. Bardawil was a well-known member of the group's political wing who gave media interviews over the years.

 

The Hamas official and his wife were not included in the tolls reported by the hospitals.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last week when it launched a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians across the territory. The Houthis resumed their attacks on Israel, portraying them as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

