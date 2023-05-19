close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan investors brace for thunderbolt as Imran Khan tests army

The rupee slid to a record-low 299 per dollar at close last week and ended at 285.6 on Thursday. The currency has lost about 20 per cent this year, among the worst performers in the world.

Bloomberg
PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court, on Friday pti/ap

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karl Lester M Yap & Faseeh Mangi
Pakistan investors are bracing for a sudden jolt as former premier Imran Khan’s showdown with the powerful military, and the government, reaches a tipping point. Warnings of a massive drop in the rupee are flaring up, with some analysts forecasting another 20 per cent decline is possible. Heightened tensions after Khan’s arrest last week may push an IMF’s $6.7 billion bailout further out of reach, with bond managers staring at the specter of a sovereign default. Risks are rapidly increasing for investors as the upheaval is a potent reminder of the nation’s history with coups.

“To be invested in Pakistan means you should be prepared for bigger risks,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at abrdn, an investor in the nation. “Black swans are a bigger probability.”
Pakistan’s external debt service is estimated at about $22 billion for fiscal year 2024, which begins in July, according to Columbia Threadneedle Investments, about five times the nation’s forex reserves. Bond investors are growing more nervous, with the extra yield they demand to hold Pakistan’s dollar bonds over US Treasuries climbing above 35 percentage points to a record this month. Pakistan’s dollar bonds are trading at distressed levels, with notes due in 2031 quoted at 34 cents on the dollar. 

The rupee slid to a record-low 299 per dollar at close last week and ended at 285.6 on Thursday. The currency has lost about 20 per cent this year, among the worst performers in the world.
The rupee may slump to as low as 350 per dollar in June if Pakistan fails to secure the loan, said Adil Ghaffar, chief executive officer at Premier Financial Services in Karachi. Standard Chartered, meanwhile, is sticking to its call for the rupee to decline to 300 by the middle of the year, according to Farooq Pasha, an economist in Karachi.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Arab leaders, joined by Bashar Assad, at key summit in Saudi Arabia

Republican negotiators walk out of debt talks, say White House unreasonable

This year's El Nino may be $3-trn setback for global economy by 2029

Italy's deadly floods example of climate change's all-or-nothing extremes

Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, who arrived shortly before crisis, to retire


“Politics will remain the key risk in the near-term until the elections.”
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Republican negotiators walk out of debt talks, say White House unreasonable

US President Joe Biden with other G7 leaders in Hiroshima on Friday Photo: Kyodo via REUTERS
3 min read

Italy's deadly floods example of climate change's all-or-nothing extremes

climate finance, green bonds, climate change, global finance, global fundung, funding
4 min read

Uttar Pradesh govt top buyer of goods and services from GeM portal in FY23

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
2 min read

Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, who arrived shortly before crisis, to retire

Morgan Stanley
1 min read

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in April

farmers, women, agriculture, farm labourer
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
1 min read

Powell signals a rate pause in June, says Fed can afford to watch data

Fed Chair Jerome Powell
2 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Japan to attend G7 summit this weekend: Report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
4 min read

High inflation, lower-demand drive car sales in Pakistan down by 84% YoY

Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag
2 min read

Twitter accuses Microsoft of data misuse, foreshadowing a fight over AI

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon