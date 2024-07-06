Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pakistan PM Sharif to decide fate of social media platforms during Muharram

Shiite Muslims hold large gatherings during the festival to observe the martyrdom of the grandson of the prophet of Islam

Shehbaz Sharif

Photo: X@CMShehbaz

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would decide the fate of social media platforms such as YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok during the Muharram festival as the Punjab government sought a ban on them, citing the need to control hate material.
Shiite Muslims hold large gatherings during the festival to observe the martyrdom of the grandson of the prophet of Islam.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Muslims generally observe his martyrdom as a symbol of resistance to tyranny, and the Shiite Muslims take out rallies during the first ten days of Muharram which culminate into huge processions on the 9th and 10th of the month.
The Sunni Muslims have a historic theological rivalry with the Shiites, and extremist Sunni groups brand them as heretics and target them through bombings, with Pakistan witnessing numerous such attacks in the past.
To disrupt communication among the militants, governments in Pakistan traditionally undertake elaborate security measures during Muharram, including suspension of internet, cell phone and social media services to avoid acts of terrorism.
The Punjab government had asked the federal government to suspend access to social media from July 6 to 11 to control the spread of misinformation and hate material to prevent sectarian violence.
This week, the provincial home department, through a letter to the Interior Ministry, recommended suspending Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, X, TikTok, etc. across the province.

More From This Section

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Don't go too far in weapon support to Ukraine: Putin's message to West

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Nato summit, mending EU relations among first tasks for new UK PM Starmer

VP Kamala Harris, Democrat, Kamala Harris

Republicans turn focus to Harris as talk of replacing Biden intensifies

Joe Biden, Biden

Was sick during debate, only 'Lord Almighty' can drive me out: Biden

mining

Canada's policies to protect mining sector to shield takeover targets

The Ministry of Interior after a meeting held on Friday deferred a decision on the Punjab government's request, according to an overnight statement.
It stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would make the final decision on the matter, adding that the requests of the provinces had neither been rejected nor accepted.
The statement did not reveal which provinces other than Punjab had made such requests but indicated that Punjab was not the only one to have sought this.
Muharram is expected to begin on Sunday or Monday on the condition of the sighting of the moon.
Separately, a body of clerics tasked to sight the moon is meeting this evening to decide the beginning of Muharram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan flag

Pakistan seeks small, modern arms from US for 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM assures Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP of addressing its Budget concerns

Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz Sharif vows to end Pak's dependency on foreign aid and IMF bailouts

Pakistan Army

No CPEC 2.0? China gives Pakistan cold shoulder on new major investments

China Taiwan

Taiwan slams China and Pakistan on misinterpretation of UN resolution 2758

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Social media apps Social Media Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon