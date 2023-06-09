close

Pakistan's central bank SBP's forex reserves fall by $179 million

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $179 million.

IANS Islamabad
Photo: Wikipedia

Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
During the week ending on June 2, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $3.9 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the SBP on Thursday.

The decrease was "due to external debt repayments", the statement added.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.4 billion, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $9.3 billion, according to the SBP.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Forex reserves

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

