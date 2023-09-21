close
Heatmap

Pakistan's general elections to be held in last week of January 2024

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

PTI Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Pakistan's election commission on Thursday announced that the general elections in the country will take place in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the electoral body said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

It added that the final list would be issued on November 30 after hearing objections and suggestions regarding the list.

The commission said that polls will be held in the last week of January 2024.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly, which was prematurely dissolved on August 9.

The previous government just days before the end of its term announced that the elections could take place only after a new census was completed and new constituency boundaries were drawn.

The move triggered fears that the polls meant to be held within 90 days may be delayed till next year as the delimitation process would take about four months to complete.

The decision to shorten the timeframe of the delimitation comes amid mounting pressure on the ECP from several political parties that pressed for timely elections.

The Constitution also provides that the ECP should complete the delimitation process within 120 days.

Topics : Pakistan Elections Neighbours

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

