Pakistan's Lower House unanimously adopts motion against chief justice

The motion — moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Sobia — was unanimously adopted by the house, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.



Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a motion seeking the formation of a special committee to file a case against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial in the Supreme Judicial Council for his “misconduct and deviating from oath”, escalating the tension between the government and the top judiciary.